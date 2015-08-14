Amagon receives grant for new safe room

The town of Amagon received a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission totaling $220,000 to go for the construction of a safe room.

Mayor Gerald Brumley said the town is very excited for the new addition. He explained the town sees a lot of warnings for natural disasters, especially tornadoes and the people need a safe place to go during these times.

People who lived in Amagon echoed this approval. Most people in the area live in trailers and don’t have storm shelters of their own. Pauline Dalton is 1 of those people and says during these warnings, her family is her biggest concern.

“It worries us, which I've got an elderly mother-in-law and she's disabled,” Dalton said. “That is 1 of my concerns because whenever we got that tornado warning come through here, for me to get her into a safe area and my grandchildren.”

The town also received another grant, which gave them another $50,000 for the safe room. The room is expected to hold 100 people during a storm and is open to the public. Brumley said this room could fit the entire town of Amagon if need be.

The plans for the new addition have already begun and Brumley hoped to have a groundbreaking event later this year.

