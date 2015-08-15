ALFA informs dog owners about dangers of heart worms

The group A Love For Animals spent Saturday informing dog owners on the dangers of heart worms through an event called the Heart Healthy Dog Walk.

Dog owners and potential dog owners could join the event with their furry friends and learn as they walked a set path in Craighead Forest Park.

Signs lined the path with information concerning the parasites.

Director of ALFA Theresa Johnson said informing people was their main goal for the event.

The group is only about 1 year old but are already having financial trouble.

Johnson said the group is about $20,000 in debt and hoped to raise some money with the walk to erase some of it.

She explained this all comes from the medical costs that pile up when they rescue a dog.

“We have a huge debt,” Johnson said. “We have about $20,000 medical debt treating the dogs. We try to go ahead and treat them. All the dogs that come into rescue are vaccinated, spay, neutered, dewormed and put on preventative.”

The dogs they receive are also placed on a deworming treatment if needed.

Johnson said this part of the state is a very bad spot for heart worms.

She believed the farm lands were the main reason for this.

ALFA also had dogs available for adoption that were a part of their heart worm treatment plan.

Johnson said these dogs were there to show people that even if they had heart worms, they still need a loving home.

