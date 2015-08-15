Hot Pepper Nights run raises money for St. Bernards

The St. Bernards Hot Pepper Nights run began Saturday night with the hopes of raising money for the St. Bernards Foundation.

There was not a set amount the hospital wished to raise during the race.

They had about 350 register before the event and expected other runners to register that afternoon.

Paul Pickens, the director of Health and Wellness at St. Bernards, said the money will go to the foundation with the sole purpose of continuing education.

Officials with the run say they wanted to help raise this money by holding a race with a twist.

Instead of being held in the morning or afternoon, the race began Saturday night.

Even with the late start, Pickens said the heat was still a concern.

“You know, it is called Hot Pepper Nights for a reason,” Pickens said. “We are going to have more than what you would see at your typical stops. We are going to have a lot of fluids but then we're going to have ice towels for folks that are going along the route. So we're going to keep folks safe and as cool as we can.”

The race began at 6:30 Saturday night at the St. Bernards Auditorium.

