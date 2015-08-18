Cross County mayor wins Mayor of the Year award - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cross County mayor wins Mayor of the Year award

WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -

A mayor in Cross County received the 2015 Mayor of the Year award from the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police in Hot Springs.

Mayor Bob Stacy of Wynne received the award after Police Chief Jeff Sanders referred him to the association.

Stacy has been the mayor of Wynne since 2011.

In a letter sent by Sanders, he said Stacy works to strengthen every part of the city government and its staff.

He said the mayor was also a big part in getting body cameras and additional vehicles for the police department to help them in their jobs.

