Lawrence County investigates possible Lynn arson - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lawrence County investigates possible Lynn arson

LYNN, AR (KAIT) -

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigated a possible arson case Friday after a fire that occurred Thursday night.

Detective Sergeant Jamie White said a call was received Thursday night at around 6:30 in regards to a house fire on Smithville Road in Lynn. He explained the officers with the fire department noticed something didn’t seem right with the fire.

White, Sheriff Jeff Yates and an investigator were on site Friday afternoon to determine the origin of the fire. White explained where they were in the investigation at that time. The home was heavily damaged in the fire.

“We came and interviewed some of the neighbors and some of the people who were around when the fire started,” White said. “We've gathered some information. We do have a person of interest at this time.”

White said no one was in the house at the time of the fire. One firefighter did injure his hand.

