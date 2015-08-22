Rector community lends helping hand to neighbors - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Rector community lends helping hand to neighbors

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -

The Neighbor 2 Neighbor cleanup event took place in Rector Saturday morning to prepare the town for its big Labor Day event.

Jane Gatewood said the event started with her husband and other volunteers about 4 years ago.

They hold the event 2 times during the year with the first event in March and the second in August.

She explained the first few years were rough due to the lack of volunteers, but year after year she has seen an increase in the amount of people who want to lend a hand.

“You put out the call, there will be some good people who are always helpful, such as the ones that we have today and then the youth this year have some come from their church groups, some from just hearing about it,” Gatewood said.

The kids who volunteered were given certificates for an armband to be used during the Labor Day Picnic.

Gatewood said the goal of the event is to help out neighbors who may not be able to do certain tasks or just have a harder time.

She explained sometimes you just need a little help.

