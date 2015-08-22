Party at the Pines kicks off A-State football season

Students celebrated the new school year and football season at Arkansas State University with the Party at the Pines event.

The event saw many students on Saturday, right outside Centennial Bank Stadium for the first tailgate event of the season.

The event was put on by the Student Activities Board and the Student Government Association for students during their first week.

Erin Wadley, the president of SAB, said this is the first time the Party at the Pines event has taken place and the students excitement for the event has been great.

"Oh my goodness, everyone has been sharing on social media just about how excited they are and how they can't wait to come out and get the season started," Wadley said. "We've invited all students to come out, have a good time, get some free food, and free giveaways and listen to music and kick off the season."

Students at Arkansas State also had the opportunity to attend other social events during the first week of the 2015-2016 school year.

