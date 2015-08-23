Businesses close to Arkansas State hope to see more customers

Businesses close to Arkansas State’s campus expect to see more people walk through its doors now that students have moved back in.

Both Chin Chin Express and Running Threads said they are excited to see the students move back into campus right across from their businesses.

Chin Chin Express was not open during the last school year but has already seen a large amount of students come through their door. They said Saturday night was a busy night for them and had a line of students waiting to order.

Shea Rogers and Zhen “Annie” Zhou with Chin Chin Express said they couldn’t believe the amount of people they had and it was only day 1 of school.

“It's awesome,” Rogers said. “It makes us feel really good. We've only been here for 2 months, today is actually our 2 months that we've been open and in the last 2 months we have had a lot of people come in just from seeing us on the side of the road or hear it from word of mouth. So it’s good.”

Another business who has seen a boom in business was Running Threads.

Jim Stearns, the owner of the store, said even though their main business is embroidery for companies, they still hoped to see students come in for Red Wolf or Greek life apparel.

He explained business has already boomed and it was apparent on Sunday when he opened his business after coming in for a while.

“You know, our day was kinda come in and play some catchup and kinda get caught up and we put the open sign on and customers started coming in,” Stearns said. “So I guess with the traffic, students moving back in and parents moving students back in, it's helped us business wise.”

Both businesses said it was still early but were excited about the possibly new customers that moved in right across the street.

