Brookland road closed as new culvert is added

The intersection of School Street and Hayes Street in Brookland is scheduled to be closed through Friday.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said the city is placing a wider culvert in that spot to help with the flooding issues the city has seen recently.

They began work Monday morning.

He explained they have been working on several projects to get the water flowing.

“And we've just recently redid the driveway culverts, opening them up,” Jones said. “This has helped was out the dirt that was in the box culvert under Union Pacific. As you've seen we put a 48 inch culvert under the road. So this should give us more flow to water coming down more quickly, get it out.”

He said flash flooding has been an issue on School Street for years and these projects should help with that problem.

Jones believes by adding these openings on this side of the city, the other side of the city should see improvements as well.

The intersection will be closed through Friday, Aug. 28.

Heavy trucks will not be able to pass through the area until Monday, Aug. 31.

The project is being paid for by a sales tax passed by the city in 2010.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android