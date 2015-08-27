Paragould Primary asks for extra clothes for students - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould Primary asks for extra clothes for students

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Paragould Primary School is asking for donations from the community in the form of elastic waist pants and underwear for children.

Julie Price, a teacher and parent facilitator, said the school discovered they were running dangerously low on these extra clothes.

Price explained the clothes are for the kid who may have an accident and simply need a change of clothes.

“For as many children that we have on our campus, it's probably daily that 1 child may slip and fall in the mud or have some type of accident where they need clothing,” Price said. “The nurse will go or the teacher will go and just get them a pair of pants real quick to get them back to class.”

The school said they want to help the children with their academic and physical need when at school. Price said this sometimes means providing them with clean clothes to get through the rest of the day.

She continued to say not every school has a program like Paragould Primary’s. The school is asking for new pants and underwear that are neutral colors. Donations can be given to the school.

