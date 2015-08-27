Hoxie holds public hearing for Ringle subdivision - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hoxie holds public hearing for Ringle subdivision

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

A public hearing was scheduled in Hoxie Thursday to discuss the conditional use of space in the Ringle subdivision.

The spaces discussed are lots 7 through 12. There are currently plans to build apartments in the area.

The diagram for the apartments can be found in the mayor's office at Hoxie City Hall.

The Hoxie Planning and Zoning Commission also met.

