Plans for Hoxie quadraplexes move forward

The Hoxie Planning and Zoning Commission approved an application Thursday night concerning the conditional use of a property on Ringle Street.

The plans include building 3 quadraplexes to provide more housing in Hoxie. Mayor Lanny Tinker said Friday the city expects to see more families move into the area after the new Peco plant is built in Randolph County.

Redda Russell, a member of the planning and zoning commission, said Hoxie is lacking enough places for people to call home.

“We have properties that are available and like I said, we are going to have an influx of people needing housing,” Russell said. “Even if we don't get an influx from Peco, we still need housing. We still need housing for the people of Hoxie.”

Russell said no one from the public attended the public meeting held Thursday night to give their opinions. She explains either people don’t have them or those who do, don’t want to share them.

The next step in the process is taking the approved application to the city council during their next meeting. Russell felt confident the council will approve it as well but isn’t sure when construction would begin.

