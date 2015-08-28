Photojournalist's work arrives at Powhatan archive - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Photojournalist's work arrives at Powhatan archive

POWHATAN, AR -

The Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives recently received photo negatives from the family of a local photojournalist who died in 2012.

The archive obtained boxes of these negatives that were a part of Barney Sellers' work. Sellers grew up in Walnut Ridge and later became an award-winning photojournalist in Memphis. His work included shots of Elvis, Martin Luther King Jr. and various presidents.

Lisa Perry, the archival manager, said most of his work in Arkansas included stills of old barns and churches. This work began in the 1970s and she explained it captured points in history that may be forgotten.

“It really helps to preserve the history of what this state's been like and what we've had and what lives were like for the people who lived here through the 20th century and because of the age of some of the buildings, even longer ago,” Perry said. “So, it's an important part of preserving our state's history.”

Perry said for those who would like to view the photos will have to visit the archives in Powhatan. They also are in need of volunteers to help sort through the boxes and Sellers’ work.

