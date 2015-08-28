Walnut Ridge artist paints windows on Abbey Road

As a part of a beautification project in Walnut Ridge, a local artist painted windows above Abbey Road.

Taylor Johnson works in a hair salon but paints in her spare time. She was approached by a client who is a part of the project to add some culture to the area.

She was only given one guideline, which was to make it look like apartments. Her paintings in the windows include Johnny Cash, a cat and a little girl.

Johnson said since she finished, she received mixed reviews from the people of Walnut Ridge.

“Good and bad,” Johnson said. “I'm glad I did them and everybody seems to love them and they say it gives a little something extra downtown. Which everybody is turning that place into a cool spot to be in anyways. So I'm just glad I could be a part of it.”

Some of the negative comments she received involve placing the image of Cash in one of the windows. Johnson said with the amount of freedom she had, she wanted to place images where there was a personal meaning in her life.

