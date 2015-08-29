Agape House graduates: "I never thought I would be here"

After working through their addiction, 16 women from the Agape House graduated Saturday in Beech Grove.

Erica Gilbow and Krysti Sitzer were 2 of those graduates and both said they never thought they would get to this day.

Both Gilbow and Sitzer were addicted to drugs and lost their families before they turned to the Agape House for help.

The program is designed to help women struggling with addiction get their lives back on track.

Sitzer said before her time at the house, her life took a giant downward spiral.

“When I got here, I was completely broken in every way you can be broken,” Sitzer said. “I had lost my kids, but being here, when you get here, you just feel God.”

Since she started, Sitzer said her family grew to trust her again. She felt like she was wanted when sitting in the same room as her family.

Gilbow explained for her, she had to learn how to work with authority figures again.

“When you're told something as an addict, you think you don't have to listen to anybody,” Gilbow said. “You've learned to live without anybody telling you what to do. You've done what you've wanted to do.”

Gilbow and Sitzer both said it would be rough to leave the others in the house. Both considered the other women in the program as sisters.

Gilbow advised any women struggling with addiction to admit they are sinning and find someone who is able to help.

