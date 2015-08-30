Region 8 reacts to AG's opinion about open carry

People in Region 8 gave their opinion Sunday on Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s decision on open carry in Arkansas.

Each opinion varied and half were for the decision and half were against.

Some explained the decision fell in line with the Second Amendment and there shouldn’t be something there to take the right away from gun owners. Those against said there were too many factors involved and could pose a threat to others.

Peny Hinson is a mother in Jonesboro and said she is for Rutledge’s decision but is still worried about how this could affect her children.

“I do have a lot of concerns with that because I always, number 1 decision in my mind is to keep my child safe at all costs,” Hinson said. “So I would have concerns with them going to a theater or something and someone had a gun and decided to pull it out. So yeah that is a concern to me.”

Hinson said she hopes those who choose to open carry take the proper safety classes before entering into a public space with others.

