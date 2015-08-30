Gun safety a priority at Greenwings event

The Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited held the 23rd annual Greenwings event Sunday afternoon to help teach gun safety.

The event was for kids from around the area to come out and enjoy themselves with a couple of weeks of school behind them.

Keith Futrell, the chairman of Arkansas Youth and Varsity Education, said the Paragould chapter is successful each year with this event. He said people have attended the Greenwings event from as far as Tennessee.

He explained what the group hoped to see as the kids began to kick of the event.

“Come out and to do things they wouldn't normally do to step up,” Futrell said. “Even if it's just shooting a BB gun or shooting a shotgun, it’s something that’s an experience for them and especially with all the bad publicity that guns get these days. You have got to have something that the key is to teach the kids gun safety and that's 1 of the most important things we strive for.”

Futrell said when the kids first enter the event, the training begins as the guns are checked to make sure they are unloaded and not loaded until it is their turn to shoot.

Other items scheduled included a demonstration of using dogs out in the woods and skeet shooting for all skill levels.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android