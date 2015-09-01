Jonesboro police say gangs not involved in shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro police say gangs not involved in shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police said Tuesday afternoon that they do not believe an overnight shooting has any gang relations.

The investigation is ongoing but police have found no evidence that suggests the actions of the shooter were based on gang activity, despite claims from residents in the area.

Paul Holmes with the department said gangs are not a big issue for police in Jonesboro.

“We see people in the community who identify with gangs or identify themselves as gang members,” Holmes said. “As far as any organized criminal enterprise or activity that works through a gang, as people would typically or traditionally think of, we don't see that.”

Holmes said they don’t see too many people identifying as a gang member or claiming any affiliation to one.

He explained the actions of those who claim to be in a gang in Jonesboro are not usually motivated by gang activity. Holmes said these actions could often be for profit or possibly revenge. 

