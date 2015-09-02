Jonesboro police add tourniquets to belts

Police officers with the Jonesboro Police Department recently added tourniquets to the equipment they keep with them.

SWAT medic and former Iraq combat medic Dr. Spencer Guinn played a part in getting the new piece of equipment after returning from Iraq.

He said there has been a big push for officers to at least have a tourniquet.

It was only a few months ago when the officers began placing them somewhere on them when out in the field.

An officer reports using one on Sep. 1 after a man was found with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Guinn said there are other cases where a tourniquet was used in Jonesboro to help save a life.

He explained the big issue now is keeping a fresh tourniquet on each officer.

“People had not heard about it, now that's pretty well gone particularly in the law enforcement community,” Guinn said. “Unfortunately our larges hurdle right now is financial. Even if we get a discounted price from the manufacturer, these tourniquets cost about $25.”

When an officer uses the tourniquet, they are required to get a fresh one due to safety reasons.

Guinn said each officer has what they call an officer survival kit where the tourniquet is only one of three required items.

To purchase a complete kits costs them around $80 per kit.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android