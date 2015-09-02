JPD sees lower amount of officer applicants - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD sees lower amount of officer applicants

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro saw a small change after other police departments reported not being able to find willing and qualified people to become police officers.

Police Chief Rick Elliott said the department holds two recruitment sessions each year and will receive about 80 to 100 applicants.

Out of that group, he said only about 15 are able to pass the written and physical tests.

Even with those that pass, some will decide the life of a police officer isn’t for them.

Elliott said this often times is influenced by other events going on in the country.

“With all the controversy going on with law enforcement people are like 'why would I subject myself to this on a daily basis?'” Elliott said. “Because you get the feeling when you are looking at national news and other places that people don't care about us so why should I risk my life for them?”

Elliott said they currently have one position open for a new officer.

They are missing some officers due to training, military deployment and medical reasons.

