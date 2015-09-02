Every Child is Ours holds event at Arkansas State

Every Child is Ours held an event Wednesday afternoon at Arkansas State to show off some of their projects.

The Tuckerman based organization showed guests their clothing program where students can earn new clothes through credits they earned through the organization.

They also showed off their backpack program with the schools.

The event had two special guests to speak at the event.

Ginger Lerner-Wren, a judge out of Broward County in Florida, was one of those guests.

Lerner-Wren played a big role in creating the first mental health court in the country.

She explained it came to be when she first took the bench and wanted to use the special skills she had obtained.

“It was a really really exciting fit,” Lerner-Wren said. “We really wanted to give a gift of justice to the family members of Broward County whose children, adult children and family members were being lost in the criminal justice system and they couldn't get them out.”

She said she was honored to be at the event with her friends at Every Child is Ours.

She hoped to see other organizations like it appear in the state to help children in the area.

