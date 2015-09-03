Cross County High celebrates new expansion

The Cross County High School celebrated the opening of its new expansion Thursday.

It's expected to help students get into college.

The room is for the College, Career, Choice program the school offers.

Superintendent Carolyn Wilson said the program gives students an easier transition from high school to college.

She said oftentimes students filling out college applications will get intimidated and choose not to complete the form.

Wilson explained to Region 8 News where exactly this fear comes from.

“Lack of exposure,” Wilson said. “Many of these students are first generation students to go to college. When you don't have someone in your home or someone at the school that has gone through that experience and kind of guide you, it’s very intimidating."

She said since adding the program, more students from Cross County High have decided to go on and pursue a higher education.

The room is only available to juniors and seniors of the school. It will give them the opportunity to job shadow and work more on their writing to prepare for college.

