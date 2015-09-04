Newport School construction to provide more classrooms

Construction at Newport High School is expected to conclude around October and will provide more space for classes.

Superintendent Larry Bennett said the changes began at the end of the last school year. Some small improvements were made, which include adding new air conditioning units and some painting. The bigger projects include adding new classrooms.

Bennett said they have taken old storage rooms and renovated them for student use.

“We have a new classroom in our Ag building, which used to be a warehouse,” Bennett said. “We converted that into an Ag power machinery or Ag technology shop. So a whole lot of work academically just to put us in a better position to offer good quality opportunity to kids.”

Bennett said the students and faculty are excited for the new possibilities the new rooms will provide. Even with construction, he said school has not been interrupted since school started.

