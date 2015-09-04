Jackson County sees new motorcycle signs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jackson County sees new motorcycle signs

JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man’s work in Jackson County has brought new signs to towns along the Rock and Roll Highway.

Buddy Combs saw 3 friends die in motorcycle accidents involving other drivers. He said after the 3rd death, he decided to do something.

He advocated and worked with city governments to bring in signs that say “Look Twice, Save a Life” at the major entrances to the towns.

Combs said he is excited to see these signs in his county and advises other drivers to be on the lookout when on the road.

