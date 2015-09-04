Jackson County Sheriff's Department asks people to wear blue - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jackson County Sheriff's Department asks people to wear blue

JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department spent Friday wearing blue with the hopes of raising morale and trust.

The National Sheriff’s Association held Wear Blue Day Friday to allow people the opportunity to show support for law enforcement.

Jackson County decided to take part in the event and asked people to simply wear blue.

Lieutenant Ricky Morales said this event was something the public needed.

“There's a lot of people out there, there's pro police,” Morales said. “There's some, you know, you're gonna have some that just don't like it, they don't agree with what happens. It’s part of life I guess. You might not like it but you still have to keep on going.”

Morales said he isn’t sure why some people have lost trust in police but hoped positive events like the Wear Blue Day would change their opinions.

