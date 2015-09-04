Newport students study with 3D virtual reality computer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Newport students study with 3D virtual reality computer

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

The Newport High School now has a new way to teach kids with the use of 3D technology.

The school obtained computers that allow teachers and students to study anatomy and science with the use of a stylus and computer program.

Brittany Long is a Biology teacher at Newport and said she was excited to finally get the kids involved with the new technology.

The program allows students to study the anatomy of many different creatures ranging from a wooly mammoth to a starfish. Long explained this gives her students something other than pictures in a book to study.

“My kids will be thrilled,” Long said. “I did a test and many of my kids are kinesthetic and are visual. They have to see something and so knowing this will probably help them not only with scores but in class in general. I'm really excited to see what happens. I cannot wait.”

Superintendent Larry Bennett said the school hoped to have a lab dedicated to these machines.

The space would allow groups of students to work on the computer themselves for a more interactive experience.

