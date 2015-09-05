Downtown Paragould businesses excited about road's new look

Businesses in the 100 north block of Pruett Street in Paragould are excited to see construction complete in front of their buildings.

Brian Walker, the general manager of Skinny J’s Paragould, said he enjoyed the work done on the street.

He hopes it will bring more customers downtown.

He explained the business never had any issues with how the area was before. The change was more about the look of the street.

A growth in customers is not the only thing Walker hopes to see head to Pruett.

“More businesses,” Walker said. “I would like to see this area grow like downtown Jonesboro. I think that's the overall goal. I think that was the reason for upgrading the sidewalks and things of that nature. I really think it's going to help future businesses want to invest in Downtown Paragould.”

Newly painted parking spots and handicapped parking symbols were some of the last things to be completed before it was opened to the public again.

The south block of the street is still under construction.

