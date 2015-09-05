Knob community reunites at old school

The Knob community held their annual reunion Saturday afternoon to catch up with old friends.

The event used to be held every three years, but was changed to once a year because people were getting older.

Maxine Craft was a student in Knob in the 1940s and said the event means a lot to her.

She said many of the people she went to school with and lived close to moved off to other towns.

Craft explained the role of the reunion is to sit down and reminisce about their time in Knob.

A memory she shared with Region 8 News involves her and her friends chatting with the other class that was separated by a big door.

“We got to kinda flirting a little bit,” Craft said. “We would do that, this and that and kinda got in trouble but we just had a lot of fun doing things like that.”

They usually see about 50 people at the event every year.

The one thing Craft and others hoped to see this year was more donations to help keep the old school running.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android