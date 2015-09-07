Last day of Jonesboro pool sees large group of swimmers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Last day of Jonesboro pool sees large group of swimmers

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

People packed the Jonesboro pool Monday for the last time before the pool closed for the summer.

After an hour of being open, cars filled the parking lot and swimmers filled the pool. Jarrod Stroud, the pool manager, said they saw a lot of people in a short amount of time.

Stroud explained the summer was a good one this year, and they didn’t have too many complications.

Even though the pool is closed, he said their work still isn’t done.

“We're always working on new things, thinking of new ideas for next summer, we're always asking the public what do you want to see?” Stroud said. “I mean we got some projects in the works for next year that we want to add some more shade. So you're never really stepping away from, it but we’ll have our winterization process done here in about a month or so.”

Some of the other ideas the public provided were more programs at the pool. Stroud said they are working on this but this isn’t an easy task. The pool already has programs that cover most of the day.

Stroud believed if there were another public pool, there would be more opportunities for not only the city but the swimmers as well.

