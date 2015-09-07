Crowley's Ridge asks for Halloween costumed pets

The Crowley’s Ridge State Park began some of its Halloween festivities Monday with the Tricks and Treats Pet Costume Contest.

Pet owners are encouraged to dress their furry friend up in their best Halloween costume and take a picture. Then send it to the Visitor Center by October 11, and it will be placed on a board for voting.

Visitors will then vote on their favorite pet and the top 3 winners will win prizes for their animal.

Elizabeth Whaley park interpreter, said this is only one of many events planned this year; but, it is a brand new idea.

“Well I came up with the idea,” Whaley said. “I've seen several different organizations do it in the past and I really wanted to put my own personal touch on the event this year. I have a new puppy at home and so I was like I need an excuse to dress her up. So this gave me an excuse and I've had a lot of interest in it so far and I'm hoping it goes over really well.”

With the news only out for about a day on Monday, Whaley said they already received a few photos.

The prizes are all donated by local businesses.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android