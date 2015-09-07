Crowley's Ridge asks for Halloween costumed pets - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crowley's Ridge asks for Halloween costumed pets

GREENE COUNTY,AR (KAIT) -

The Crowley’s Ridge State Park began some of its Halloween festivities Monday with the Tricks and Treats Pet Costume Contest.

Pet owners are encouraged to dress their furry friend up in their best Halloween costume and take a picture. Then send it to the Visitor Center by October 11, and it will be placed on a board for voting.

Visitors will then vote on their favorite pet and the top 3 winners will win prizes for their animal.

Elizabeth Whaley park interpreter, said this is only one of many events planned this year; but, it is a brand new idea.

“Well I came up with the idea,” Whaley said. “I've seen several different organizations do it in the past and I really wanted to put my own personal touch on the event this year. I have a new puppy at home and so I was like I need an excuse to dress her up. So this gave me an excuse and I've had a lot of interest in it so far and I'm hoping it goes over really well.”

With the news only out for about a day on Monday, Whaley said they already received a few photos.

The prizes are all donated by local businesses.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly