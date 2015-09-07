Families flock to Craighead Forest Park for Labor Day fun

Craighead Forest Park saw many visitors Labor Day weekend as families tried to spend as much time outside before winter arrives.

Many different groups of families and friends surrounded the splash pad and playground area Monday afternoon.

Andrea Caffery spent the day with her 3 children and family. She said they don’t get to come to the park that often because they live in the Pocahontas area.

She explained they wanted the kids to be able to come and have fun while they had the extra day on Labor Day weekend. Caffery said the only difficult part of the day was a big decision her children had to make.

“They are enjoying it,” Caffery said. “They are having to choose what they want to do the most, between the playground or the splash pad.”

Other families in the area were also having to choose between both play areas. Some even decided to spend the afternoon grilling and having one last summer family picnic.

