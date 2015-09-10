Burglary rattles store employee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Burglary rattles store employee

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police are searching for a person who allegedly broke in and stole money from two stores off of East Matthews in Jonesboro. 

The stores were Creative Concepts and Second Home Shoppe.

Ciara Dauck is an employee with Creative Concepts and said they are working on better reinforcing  the back door after the person broke in there.

Dauck said she and other employees were not aware anything had been taken until they opened the cash register and realized all the money was gone. 

The burglar left a backpack at the store.

Inside the backpack were electronics that belonged to other employees at Creative Concepts and clothes from the Second Home Shoppe next door.

Dauck said she feels like the place she's worked at for years now doesn't feel as safe as it used to. 

"It's scary," Dauck said. "You know, I've worked here so long now this place is home. It feels secure. It's safe and then all of a sudden we had somebody come through and you're just left feeling violated. Am I safe in my safe place anymore?"

The suspect got away with $150 in cash from Creative Concepts and about $300 from Second Home Shoppe.

Police have not made any arrests yet in the case.

