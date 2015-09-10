Walnut Ridge sees Beatles themed displays ahead of festival

With Beatles at the Ridge about a week away, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce held the Tie Dye the Town event.

Businesses were urged to participate by having an interior or exterior display with the theme of either The Beatles or rock and roll.

Gretchen Hunt is a board member of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and said they hold this event every year to get people excited about the festival.

She explained the festival is great for tourism and economic development in Lawrence County.

"For us it's economic development," Hunt said. "I mean it's tourism, it's getting your community known but people who come to town, they spend money here. They support our vendors obviously number 1 but they also support businesses, they buy gas. They fill up what hotel rooms there are in the area and that even spill over through out the region."

The judging for the displays begins Sept. 11 and the festival begins Sept. 18 in Walnut Ridge.

