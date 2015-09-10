Walnut Ridge sees Beatles themed displays ahead of festival - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge sees Beatles themed displays ahead of festival

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

With Beatles at the Ridge about a week away, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce held the Tie Dye the Town event. 

Businesses were urged to participate by having an interior or exterior display with the theme of either The Beatles or rock and roll.

Gretchen Hunt is a board member of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and said they hold this event every year to get people excited about the festival.

She explained the festival is great for tourism and economic development in Lawrence County.

"For us it's economic development," Hunt said. "I mean it's tourism, it's getting your community known but people who come to town, they spend money here. They support our vendors obviously number 1 but they also support businesses, they buy gas. They fill up what hotel rooms there are in the area and that even spill over through out the region."

The judging for the displays begins Sept. 11  and the festival begins Sept. 18 in Walnut Ridge.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly