Centennial Bank Stadium adds new amenities with expansion - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Centennial Bank Stadium adds new amenities with expansion

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The new section of Centennial Bank Stadium brought with it new amenities people can enjoy while watching a Red Wolves game. 

Terry Mohajir, the director of athletics at Arkansas State, said people will first see the new gate along with a new team shop located next to the entrance.

Mohajir said one of the new additions was specifically for women attending games.

"For our ladies, we are going to see 42 new water closets, which are basically toilets," Mohajir said. "We've heard over the years its been quite a challenge to go to the restroom during intermission. So we are excited about that."

The premium section also provided more seating in the stadium.

Arkansas State will sell alcohol at the games this year, but only to those of age and who are premium seat holders. 

