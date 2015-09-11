NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital hosts 9/11 remembrance event

To honor those who died on September 11, 2001, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital held a remembrance event Friday morning.

The event saw guest speakers and members of the Jonesboro Fire and Police Departments as well as members of the hospital.

Kirk Williamson was 1 of the speakers. He was a member of the Navy and is currently a registered nurse at the hospital.

He said he remembers exactly where he was and what he was doing when the planes hit the Twin Towers. Williamson explained he saw the footage on a patient’s television at a hospital in Memphis. At the time he didn’t think anything of it.

He realized the severity of what he saw when he headed home to Jonesboro and saw the congestion on a bridge.

Williamson said events like the 1 Friday are needed in America for a few reasons.

“We don't want to forget it,” Williamson said. “You want to try to put the bad memories behind you, but you don't want to forget it because it is an event that happened to us and we want to try to remember it as a way to honor those people that died but also to prevent this from happening again to us.”

Before Williamson left he added he was proud to serve his God and his country during his time in the Navy.

