Arkansas State sees parking changes for Red Wolf football game

Before the Red Wolves game on Saturday, drivers need to be aware of parking changes at Arkansas State.

Something new this year for the game against Missouri is some areas are now paid general parking.

Those areas cost $20 to park a car. Those areas include the Equine Center, some areas around The Convo and around the Fowler Center.

Adam Haukap is the director of the Red Wolves Foundation and gave some advice on what people may want to do before the game.

A-State has posted a map to help visitors park on astateredwolves.com

“I would have a plan," Haukap said. "Having a plan is the best way to get through that. Check out the game day parking map. Bring cash if you don't have a Red Wolves Foundation donor parking lot parking pass. That’s the best information is to get there early and have a plan.”

There will be shuttles that travel to and from the stadium at various parking areas.

The information on where those can be located are on the map provided by Arkansas State.

