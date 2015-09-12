Some football fans choose not to pay for parking

Before the Arkansas State football game against the Mizzou Tigers even started, tailgaters and fans from both sides lined Johnson and Red Wolf with their vehicles.

Most said they wanted to park there because they didn't want to pay the $20 to park in certain parking areas. Some fans said it used to be $10, but the price jumped up during the first game of the season.

Devin Brown was tailgating in the Pines with some friends and explained why he decided to park on Red Wolf.

"Here's free and this is where everybody's always parked and its convenient for people who tailgate in the Pines just to be close to their vehicle and be able to put stuff in there and be safe," Brown said. "It's a pretty good place to park. You don't have to worry about the people driving by, and people have done it for years and I've heard its pretty safe and people respect your stuff."

This parking strategy is nothing new for a Red Wolves game, and Jonesboro police officers said they have never ticketed people for doing it in the past.

Other tailgaters had similar feelings as Brown. They said they refused to pay the price and walk when they can simply park right next to where they want to enjoy their time.

