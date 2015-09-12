Red Wolves game sees tailgaters from both sides

Beginning as early as 9 Saturday morning, fans of the A-State Red Wolves and the University of Missouri Tigers could be seen on Arkansas State's campus tailgating before the big game.

RVs and tents could be seen all over campus. Each group had their own flare but 1 thing was constant at each.

Most groups had grills or smokers running full of food. Some kept it simple with burgers while some served salmon and elk.

Charles Haring, a Red Wolf fan, was out with his barbecue team and explained why he was out there so early.

"We get to see everybody in the community come together, a good unity and get to meet other people from other teams," Haring said. "Its just a lot of fun."

Chris Wigger was there to cheer on the Tigers and said he and his group travel every year to at least 1 away game. The game against the Red Wolves just happened to be that game.

"We're in the SEC and there's a lot of great towns in the SEC and we want to see them all," Wigger said. "Eventually we will."

Wigger said he was happy to get the chance to spend the day with his friends and enjoy some football.

