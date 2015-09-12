Lake City Cotton Fest honors law enforcement

The people in Lake City held the Cotton Fest all day Saturday with many different events leading up to honoring law enforcement.

The day started with a 5k and continued with a chili cook off and an archery range for the kids.

Ty Koons, the coordinator for the event, explained their main goal was to honor all law enforcement in some way.

"This year you know, we've had 83 killed thus far, police officers," Koons said. "So Lake City is just wanting to honor our heroes that serve everyday and it's a thankless job. It's very little appreciation. We'd like to honor them."

This part of the festival saw guest speakers and an appearance from singer Lauren Gray.

Koons said the Cotton Fest used to be held in the past and was changed to the Faith and Freedom Fest. This year they decided to combine the 2 for the city.

