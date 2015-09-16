NEA Humane Society asks for volunteers after hoarding case

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is looking for more donations in the form of disinfectant wipes and cat litter.

Director Margaret Shepherd said they recently took in 32 dogs from a hoarding case in Randolph County.

She explained with the new additions, their supplies were spread thin. The dogs were sent to a satellite location.

They are low on people willing to volunteer their time to help while these animals find a new home.

“We particularly need volunteers who'd be willing to clean and help us play with the dogs, things like that,” Shepherd said. “Keep them social so that we can get them adopted.”

They want the volunteers to work from 8 to 11 in the mornings and 2:30 in the afternoon to 5.

All donations can be taken to their location off of Highland Drive in Jonesboro. Shepherd said that location needs the supplies the most.

If their Bono location needs anything, Shepherd explained they will take the items from the Jonesboro location.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android