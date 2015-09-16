Beatles memory sparks Walnut Ridge festival - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Beatles memory sparks Walnut Ridge festival

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

In 1964, The Beatles landed in Walnut Ridge and 51 years later the city remembers by celebrating with the Beatles at the Ridge Festival.

Carrie Snapp was there and saw all 4 of the band members before they took off again. Snapp said that memory will last with her forever.

She played a big role bringing the festival to Walnut Ridge and said before the city didn’t have much recognition.

“Well, you know, we were kind of a dead place 6 years ago like a lot of little towns are; just dried up and grass growing in the sidewalk cracks,” Snapp said. “You use what you have and what we had was the fact we're the only place in Arkansas all 4 Beatles ever came.”

Snapp said the festival brings in people from all over the United States and even some from foreign countries.

The Beatles at the Ridge Festival is scheduled to begin Sept. 18 at around noon and continues throughout the day.

More events are scheduled for Sept. 19 beginning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

