Walnut Ridge pet owners may see change after city council meeting

The city council meeting agenda scheduled in Walnut Ridge contained 2 items that may affect the pets in the city.

Walnut Ridge officials have been working to bring an animal shelter to the city and they are in their final steps. A contract will be proposed to the council for approval. If approved, it will be signed by the city and Jumpstart on Tuesday.

Another item would involve pets and their owners. The council will look at 2 similar ordinances Monday night. The council will have to decide which animals to include.

“We'll have 2 ordinances 1 that refers to animals and 1 that refers to dogs,” Mayor Charles Snapp said. “The animal ordinance, if they elected to pass that, would include cats that would have to be registered with the city, tagged and a registration fee. If they take the one with dogs that will only include the dogs.”

Snapp included that if the council approves the dogs only ordinance, they can go back at a later date and add other animals that would be required to be registered.

The city council meeting is scheduled for Monday Sep. 21 at 6 p.m. in the police complex.

