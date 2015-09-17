Walnut Ridge Police Department adds "In God We Trust" and new decals to vehicles

The Walnut Ridge Police Department saw new decals Thursday on their vehicles, which include reflective decals and the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Chief of Police Chris Kirksey said Thursday the new decals have been put on 2 vehicles and 4 more are being worked on.

Kirksey explained the department needed a fresh look, plus they are trying a new tactic when on the job. They hope by adding the reflective decals, they will be able to prevent crime before it even happens.

The decision to add “In God We Trust” on the back of the vehicles was made after Mayor Charles Snapp met with the city attorney.

Kirksey said the attorney advised that it was Constitutional to make the addition.

He said tax dollars paid for the reflective decals but not the phrase on the back.

“The 'In God We Trust' was totally separate,” Kirksey said. “That will be paid for separately, invoiced separately. Those letters themselves that go on each vehicle, on each police vehicle, will be paid for by a private donor.”

As of Thursday, Kirksey said he has received a lot of positive comments from the community and only a few negative comments.

Kirksey explained the previous decals were not reflective and could not be seen well from a distance.

