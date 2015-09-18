Newport volunteers help city during Trashiest Team Cleanup event

Teams of volunteers in Newport spent part of their day Friday cleaning up their city as part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful campaign.

Kristen Weatherford and her teammates worked on Magnolia Street for the Newport Trashiest Team Cleanup event.

Each team is given a 1-mile stretch of road where they are tasked with picking up trash.

Weatherford explained what they did on their stretch of road.

“We're just looking for trash, we're going to try and separate the cans and plastics so those can be recycled,” Weatherford said. “Just pick up as much as we can.”

She said it would take her and the 3 other volunteers about an hour to complete their task.

Julie Allen with the Newport Chamber of Commerce said they would have teams out cleaning all day. Some of the teams they saw included volunteers from Arkansas State University-Newport and ROTC cadets.

