Garage sale informs people about teal toes

Nail techs from the Jagged Edge Salon in Jonesboro held a garage sale Saturday morning as a part of the Teal Toes event.

Tammie Richardson, a nail tech, said the sale was an effort to raise some money that would go back to the Jonesboro community.

All money raised would be given to HopeCircle , which is affiliated with the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.

Richardson explained there was a reason the event is called Teal Toes.

“What it is, is to help people learn about ovarian cancer awareness,” Richardson said. “We are trying to get enough information out there so they can detect it earlier. We paint teal toes which makes people go hey that’s an unusual color, why'd you do it and it kinda opens up the conversation.”

She had many people approach her and other ladies working the sale just to ask for the information. Richardson said the event was more than just trying to raise money, it was about informing the public.

This year was the first year the nail techs held a garage sale. Richardson said she was very happy with the turnout from the community even with the threat of rain.

