Paragould D.A.R.E. program holds community car show

To get the community together, the Paragould D.A.R.E. program held a car show in Reynolds Park Saturday morning.

Corporal Chris Gray said the event was held to raise money for the program but wasn’t the main focus.

He wanted the community to have an event where people could get together and show off their rides.

Gray wanted to at least make enough money to pay for the event and said any extra would be used for the kids.

“The money is actually going to help us buy supplies for the kids,” Gray said. “That includes stuff like, I mean we give out Tootsie Rolls, pencils, stickers, just whatever we can give the kids to get them to interact with us in the classroom. You know just to have fun.”

At the beginning of the event, Gray said they had about 40 cars for the public to see. In years past they had as many as 62 cars but Gray was happy with the community turnout.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android