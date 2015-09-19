Performers show off talent at Beatles at the Ridge

As the Beatles at the Ridge Festival continued Saturday the Nuttin but Talent Competition was held at Beatles Park in Walnut Ridge.

Volunteer Sharon Henson said they had about 15 different groups all trying to win the first place prize.

The winner of the event received the opportunity to open for the Liverpool Legends show that took place that night.

Henson said all of the contestants at the day’s event were from a large pool of people.

“They range from, I would say, 9 years old all the way up into their 50s,”Henson said. “Like all of our events, its 1 of the big ones. You'll see people gathering now to see all the talent we have around here.”

Some of the performers played music to their favorite Beatles song while others had a dance routine.

Not every person was from the Walnut Ridge area. A few were from outside of town and from different parts of the state.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android