Walnut Ridge City Council to consider rezoning for new apartment complexes

Monday night the Walnut Ridge City Council will look at a resolution allowing the rezoning of an area for more housing.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the owner of the land on the corner of Poplar and NE 4th Street wants to build apartment complexes. The plans are to place a quadplex with 1-bedroom apartments.

Snapp said the change from R-1 to R-3 isn’t different for that part of town. He explained there are other apartment complexes in the area.

Snapp believes this change would help the city with a problem it has had for a long time.

“We don't have enough houses in Walnut Ridge and we haven't for years,” Snapp said. “We turn people down on a regular basis. We need to expand the population, which will also get the sales tax dollars up because of more people to buy in town. Thus, we can possibly avoid the need for a tax increase.”

Snapp expects to see more people moving into Walnut Ridge as new jobs are filled in the surrounding areas. They want to be proactive, but he said they also have people now that still need places to live in town.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday night at 6 at the Walnut Ridge Police Complex.

