Paragould encourages businesses to clean up community - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould encourages businesses to clean up community

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Paragould Chamber of Commerce hosted another Clean Sweep Paragould event, but this time with a twist.

The event is spread out through the week of Sept. 21 and encourages businesses to complete a task each day. The first task involved businesses to assess their storefront.

Sue McGowan, director of economic development, said she wanted businesses to step into the shoes of an outsider. She hoped this would open their eyes to any possible changes.

These events are nothing new to Paragould and McGowan said it is all about raising awareness.

“A lot of times we just don't think about the things that we're asking the people to do,” McGowan. “We know they need to be done, there's other things that are more prevalent in our schedules and so it's just bringing it to their people's attention and we've seen a lot of results from it.”

On Tuesday businesses were tasked with cleaning up around their stores. All of the week’s tasks are leading up to a community clean-up that will take place on Saturday.

McGowan said they see a good turnout from businesses and other volunteers when these events are held.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly