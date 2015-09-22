Paragould encourages businesses to clean up community

The Paragould Chamber of Commerce hosted another Clean Sweep Paragould event, but this time with a twist.

The event is spread out through the week of Sept. 21 and encourages businesses to complete a task each day. The first task involved businesses to assess their storefront.

Sue McGowan, director of economic development, said she wanted businesses to step into the shoes of an outsider. She hoped this would open their eyes to any possible changes.

These events are nothing new to Paragould and McGowan said it is all about raising awareness.

“A lot of times we just don't think about the things that we're asking the people to do,” McGowan. “We know they need to be done, there's other things that are more prevalent in our schedules and so it's just bringing it to their people's attention and we've seen a lot of results from it.”

On Tuesday businesses were tasked with cleaning up around their stores. All of the week’s tasks are leading up to a community clean-up that will take place on Saturday.

McGowan said they see a good turnout from businesses and other volunteers when these events are held.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android