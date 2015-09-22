Downtown Paragould businesses see loss of customers due to const - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Downtown Paragould businesses see loss of customers due to construction

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Construction on Pruett Street in Downtown Paragould continues as some businesses in the area lose customers.

Employees at Shear Glitz, a salon/boutique business, are not happy with the loss of customers. Maddie Harrison is a sales consultant there and said they immediately saw the effects, even with a plan.

“We put on social media that there was going to be construction and just use the back door and stuff,” Harrison said. “We just kept advertising on social media and stuff. It has upset us a little bit but like I said we're expecting a good outcome. So, we're staying positive.”

Harrison said the biggest impact on their store has been with the boutique. She explained they usually see an average of about 30 people a day but with the construction outside, they now only see about 10 a day.

Other businesses in the area had to close down for as long as 2 weeks. Some of the stores do have back or side doors to allow customers in, but others did not have that option.

Signs can be seen in the windows of a few stores informing customers they will be closed until construction is done.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly