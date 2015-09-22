Downtown Paragould businesses see loss of customers due to construction

Construction on Pruett Street in Downtown Paragould continues as some businesses in the area lose customers.

Employees at Shear Glitz, a salon/boutique business, are not happy with the loss of customers. Maddie Harrison is a sales consultant there and said they immediately saw the effects, even with a plan.

“We put on social media that there was going to be construction and just use the back door and stuff,” Harrison said. “We just kept advertising on social media and stuff. It has upset us a little bit but like I said we're expecting a good outcome. So, we're staying positive.”

Harrison said the biggest impact on their store has been with the boutique. She explained they usually see an average of about 30 people a day but with the construction outside, they now only see about 10 a day.

Other businesses in the area had to close down for as long as 2 weeks. Some of the stores do have back or side doors to allow customers in, but others did not have that option.

Signs can be seen in the windows of a few stores informing customers they will be closed until construction is done.

